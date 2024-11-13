One person died and two were injured as result of early morning attack by occupiers on Beryslav
Today, on November 13, Russian troops attacked Beryslav in the Kherson region, killing a woman and wounding others.
This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"This morning, Russians ended the life of a resident of Beryslav. A 52-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an enemy UAV attack. My condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement said.
Two other local residents were also injured. They are currently in hospital.
