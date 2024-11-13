Defense Procurement Agency signs agreement with Norwegian Defense Materials Agency, - Umerov

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Defense Materials Agency (NDMA), which, in particular, opens up new opportunities for the exchange of information on the arms market, joint research and development of innovative military technologies.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that working groups have already been set up in Kyiv and Oslo, within which NDMA experts help train Ukrainian specialists in various fields.

"I am convinced that deepening cooperation with NATO partners will increase the efficiency of planning and supplying weapons, which is critical to repelling Russian aggression. I am sincerely grateful to our Norwegian colleagues for their support and willingness to share their experience.

Together we are strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and the security of the whole of Europe," Umerov said.

