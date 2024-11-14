Enemy attacked eight times in areas of Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruha, last day lost 113 soldiers, 26 of them irretrievably - OTG "Kharkiv"

Over the past day, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations eight times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruga.

"The Russian occupiers carried out 3 air strikes using 7 combat aircraft, as well as 52 strikes by kamikaze drones. They made 437 attacks on the positions of the defenders of Ukraine. The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 113 creatures, including 26 irreversible losses and 87 sanitary losses.

Also in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 80 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including:

2 tanks

3 armored combat vehicles;

5 artillery systems;

10 vehicles;

6 units of special equipment;

54 UAVs.

102 personnel shelters and 3 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in control of the situation and continue to perform tasks to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the Kharkiv Regional Military Command said.

