Column of Russian armoured vehicles breaks through to Kupyansk - DeepState. VIDEO

Russian troops on armoured vehicles managed to reach Kupyansk.

This was reported by the DeepState public, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, two columns of enemy vehicles moved from the area of Lyman Pershyi to Kupyansk to the road to Svatove. The first one consisted of 2 MT-LBs, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, and the exact composition of the second one is unknown, as they moved after dark.

One MT-LB was hit in the forest. The other MT-LB managed to get to Svativska Street unhindered, walked around, and when they arrived at Nekrasova Street, it was already hit. A dozen and a half faggots poured out of it and scattered to the houses. We managed to hit the tank on the same street to the north. Thanks to the efforts of the UAVs of the 116th SMB, 14th SMB and allied forces, part of the landing party was destroyed," the post reads.

As noted, the enemy is aware of its success, so it has already tried to send reinforcements, which were defeated.

