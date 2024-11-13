Occupiers attempted to breach defense in Kupiansk direction, some of them were dressed in AFU uniforms - General Staff

On the afternoon of November 13, the Russian army attempted to breach the defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kupiansk direction, some of them wearing Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms. The enemy used about 15 pieces of equipment.

"Today, starting from 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers attempted to breach our defense in the Kupiansk direction. Enemy assault groups attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 pieces of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit," the statement said.

The General Staff notes that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime.

"With skillful and decisive actions, our defenders stopped the enemy, destroyed all their armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of their manpower. It is worth noting the professionalism and coordination of our infantrymen, tankers, artillerymen and UAV operators. We are grateful to all the soldiers for their courage and resilience! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff added.

