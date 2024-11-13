Hottest spot is in Kurakhove direction, main enemy’s efforts are in Antonivka and Novoselidivka areas - AFU General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 97. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, the areas of Pavlivka, Oleksandrivka, Zhuravka, Dibrova, Novenke, Basivka, and Ryasne came under hostile fire.

Basivka, Zhuravka and Yunakivka were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, one enemy attack near Vovchansk was repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units near Lozova and Pershotravneve five times. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Pishchane, Kivrashivka, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka were attacked by GABs.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Terny and Zarichne. Three engagements ended, two are ongoing. The enemy was actively using aviation in this area, Yampolivka and Terny came under attack from GABs (guided aerial bombs), and the enemy attacked Serhiivka and Novoyehorivka with FFARs (free-flight aerial rockets).

In the Kramatorsk direction, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried three times to improve its position in the vicinity of Toretsk. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupier dropped eight bombs in the area of Dachne.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues near Sukha Balka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka and Pustynka. Pushkine was hit by the GABs.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction, where 32 hostile attacks have been recorded in the areas of Berestky, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka and Katerynivka. In the areas of Antonivka and Novoselidivka, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts - they conducted 16 assaults, ten of which are ongoing. At the same time, the enemy dropped two GABs in the vicinity of Kurakhove.

Eight firefights took place in the Vremivka direction near the towns of Rivne, Novopil, Trudove, Kostiantynopolske and Makarivka. Ukrainian troops are still repelling six attacks. Velyka Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked Bilohiria with FFARs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the directions of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. The enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs near Zaporizhzhia and Natalivka.

Four enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the Prydniprovske sector. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike with FFARs on Kozatske.

The situation in the rest of the directions remained unchanged.