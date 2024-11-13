Enemy tried to advance in areas of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Dalne, and Antonivka - General Staff

In total, 162 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day, November 12, 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using four missiles, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 151 combat missiles. In addition, it carried out 5168 attacks, 110 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Udy, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Ambarne, Lozova, Zahryzove in the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Druzhkivka, Verkhnekamianske, Serebryanka, Siversk, Svyato-Pokrovske, Chervone, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove, Dalne, Andriivka, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region; Zaporizhzhia, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russians attacked 47 times in Kurakhove direction, fighting continues - General Staff

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots, four artillery facilities, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

It should be reminded that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1770 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 24 tanks, 49 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 61 operational and tactical UAVs, 96 vehicles, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk eight times yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, 17 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova.

Read more: Enemy is particularly active in Vremivka direction - towards Velyka Novosilka - Tauria OGT

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked six times in the Lyman sector. They tried to advance near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, and Torske.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, in some cases with the support of aviation, carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 28 aggressor's assaults and offensive actions in the vicinity of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka, and Novooleksiyivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Dale, and Antonivka," the statement said.

Also read: Yesterday was a black day for the enemy in Kursk region. 10 units of armored vehicles were destroyed, the surviving occupants fled to their homes - 47th Brigade

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Vremivka sector, the enemy made 15 attacks on our positions in the areas of Trudove, Maksymivka, Makarivka, Rivne, and Novodarivka. He actively engaged attack and bomber aircraft in the area.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions five times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

The situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, where Ukrainian soldiers have restrained 20 attacks by the invaders. Also, the Russian terrorist army does not stop bombing its own territories; according to available information, the enemy launched 24 airstrikes using 34 combat aircraft over the past day," the General Staff emphasizes.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.