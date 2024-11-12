Enemy is particularly active in Vremivka direction - towards Velyka Novosilka - Tauria OGT

In the Vremivka direction, infantry groups are storming, supported by armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the Tauria OGT, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, told Suspilne Novyny.

"The enemy is using the so-called infiltration tactics in the Orikhiv direction. As for the island zone, for example, the enemy is trying to land on the territory under our control unnoticed by watercraft," Voloshyn said.

Earlier it was reported that near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control all the commanding heights, and a defensive operation is underway to restore the position of Ukrainian troops.

