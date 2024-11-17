Russians attacked Mykolaiv with drones, two were killed

In the morning, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones. The enemy hit the residential sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

"Private houses, a multi-story building, cars, a shopping center, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Several fires also broke out. One woman was killed, four adults and two children were injured," the statement said.

Later, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that two people died as a result of the Russian attack.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 4-storey building, private houses, shop and cars damaged. PHOTOS