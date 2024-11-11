Consequences of Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 4-storey building, private houses, shop and cars damaged. PHOTOS

On 11 November 2024, at night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv using a UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Victims of an enemy attack

Five people were killed in the attack - three women and two men. Another woman was injured.

Information about other victims is being clarified.

See more: Enemy attacks Mykolaiv with drones: 5 people killed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a 4-storey residential building was damaged, and apartments on the 3rd and 4th floors caught fire. 20 residents of the building were evacuated.

Shops and cars of the townspeople, as well as private residential buildings were also damaged, one of them was destroyed.











At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with SSU and police investigators, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with drones, 5 people were killed.