Consequences of combined missile-drone attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 November, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Kyiv. First, they launched "chessmen", then attacked with missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"In the Pechersk district, the roof of a 5-storey residential building caught fire, partially destroying the roof. An apartment on the 5th floor was damaged. One victim was found and handed over to an ambulance. In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area in a residential area.

In the Desnianskyi district, debris also fell in the open and on the roof of an unfinished building. Debris was also recorded falling in an open area in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

