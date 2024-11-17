Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 720,880 people (+1,640 per day), 9,350 tanks, 20,556 artillery systems, 19,021 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 720,880 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.11.24 are approximately

personnel - about 720880 (+1640) people,

tanks - 9350 (+12) units

armored combat vehicles - 19021 (+27) units

artillery systems - 20556 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1252 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 999 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18974 (+60),

cruise missiles - 2641 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29321 (+85) units

special equipment - 3653 (+2)

