ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9048 visitors online
News
5 031 22

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 720,880 people (+1,640 per day), 9,350 tanks, 20,556 artillery systems, 19,021 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 720,880 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.11.24 are approximately

  • personnel - about 720880 (+1640) people,
  • tanks - 9350 (+12) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 19021 (+27) units
  • artillery systems - 20556 (+36) units,
  • MLRS - 1252 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 999 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18974 (+60),
  • cruise missiles - 2641 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29321 (+85) units
  • special equipment - 3653 (+2)

Watch more: Ukrainian troops eliminate five occupiers, wound ten more in area of Serebrianskyi forestry. VIDEO

Скільки окупантів знищено за добу

Author: 

Russian Army (8824) Armed Forces HQ (3959) liquidation (2307) elimination (4907)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 