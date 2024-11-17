Zelenskyy: There is staffing crisis in state institutions due to losses in war

There is a staffing crisis in state institutions, as a significant number of specialists have left their positions and gone to the front due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of more than 200 higher education institutions in the country, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their heroism, noting that the losses among specialists of state institutions and the private sector are significant.

"As for the personnel crisis, it definitely exists. And with the outbreak of the war, of course, for obvious and just reasons, a large number of people went to war absolutely heroically, and we are all grateful to them, and they are just brave people. Unfortunately, there are losses, and you know that they are great," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that even "one person is already a great loss," and many of the fallen or wounded defenders were specialists in various fields who worked in government agencies and the private sector.

He also added that the effectiveness of the reforms and programs implemented by the state depends on the coordinated work of all sectors - government, civil society and private.

"This or that reform eventually works when everyone is institutionally united and has a goal. Then we have a high result or the desired result. Therefore, there is a problem with personnel. It was also a problem before the war," the Head of State said.