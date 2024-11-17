19 combat engagements continue in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on November 17, 2024, more than 70 combat clashes have taken place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, KABs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the East and South of our country, especially in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. Our soldiers are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in the defense.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of the Sumy region. The areas of Basivka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also struck the area of Zhuravka, dropping two guided bombs.

Read more: 75 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is most active in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Strikes on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

According to the available information, the Russians carried out nine air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 13 KABs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Tsyrkuny, Kozacha Lopana and Vovchansk, dropping seven KABs.

Our troops repelled nine invaders' assaults near Kucherivka, Zahryzove, Kruhlyakivka and Kolisnykivka in the Kupiansk direction. Three more firefights are still ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers have reduced shelling in northern border area in last two days - OTG "Siversk"

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy is attacking near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Terny and Cherneshchyna in the Lyman direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four firefights in this area.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers are actively using aviation, Siversk was attacked by six KABs. In addition, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled one occupant attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used attack aircraft, firing eight unguided missiles near Novomarkove.

It is also noted that with the support of aviation in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One firefight is currently underway.

"In the Pokrovsk direction in the vicinity of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Yurivka, Hryhorivka and Petrivka our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Four combat engagements were repelled by our defenders in the Kurakhove direction, another 19 combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Nova Illinka, Berestkyi, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zoria, Maksymilianivka, Dale, Kurakhove and Antonivka," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault, destroyed 2 armored personnel carriers, killed 12 occupiers and captured 2 more. VIDEO

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy attacks near Trudove were repelled, and the enemy dropped six KABs near Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders are using aviation in the area of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack.