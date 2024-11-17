Occupiers have reduced shelling in northern border area in last two days - OTG "Siversk"

In the northern border region, there is a decrease in enemy shelling, this is probably related to the already seasonal logistical problems of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the OTG "Siversk" Vadym Mysnyk

"The Russians constantly fire along the border whenever possible. This is hundreds of kilometers of the state border. One of the goals of such fire is, in addition to terrorizing the local population at the border, they also bind our forces, which we could use in other directions. But we are also forced to hold the northern border so that we have a strong defense," Mysnyk said.

Also remind, that for attacks on the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, the Russian invaders use weapons that can be used to strike from deep inside their territory.

