France and UK follow US in allowing SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia - Le Figaro
The United Kingdom and France, after the United States' permission, also gave the green light to strike deep into Russia with SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.
It is noted that after Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to strike with US ATACMS missiles on Russian territory, France and the United Kingdom made a corresponding decision regarding the SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles transferred to Kyiv.
Earlier, the current US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.
