Biden authorises Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory - NYT

US President Joe Biden allows Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

This was reported by NYT, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that this is a response to Russia's decision to deploy DPRK troops on the battlefield.

The long-range missiles are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

"Biden's decision is a major shift in US policy. The choice has divided his advisers, and it comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, who has pledged to limit further support for Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

US officials have said they do not expect a dramatic change in the course of the war, but one of the goals of the policy shift is to send a signal to the North Koreans that their forces are vulnerable and that they should not send more.

Read more: Granting Ukraine permission to conduct long-range strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia right now will help prevent advance of Russian troops and seizure of territories - Sybiha

Officials add that Biden could later authorise the use of ATACMS for other purposes in Russia.

At the same time, some US officials have expressed concern that Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia could encourage Russian dictator Putin to use force against the US and its allies.

However, other US officials have called these fears exaggerated.

The newspaper writes that the Russian military intends to launch a large-scale offensive with about 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, in the Kursk region to regain all Russian territory.

The Ukrainians can use ATACMS missiles to strike at concentrations of Russian and North Korean troops, key military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots and supply lines deep in Russia. This could help the Ukrainian army reduce the effectiveness of a Russian-North Korean attack.

Read more: Zelenskyy: US, Germany, France and Italy want unity on allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

The NYT notes that Biden began to ease restrictions on the use of US weapons after Russian invaders launched an assault on Kharkiv in May this year.

Ukraine has long asked the US and other allies to allow it to use their weapons for long-range strikes deep into Russia.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could receive permission to use Western weapons against military targets in Russia as early as the beginning of winter 2024.

Read more: Rutte on strikes by Western weapons against Russia: There are legal grounds for this but it is up to allies to decide