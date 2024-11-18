Russians report drone attack on Moscow. VIDEO

On the night of 18 November, air defence forces repelled an air attack in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to Sobyanin's post on social media, the drone was flying towards Moscow and was shot down over the town of Ramenskoye. He claims that, according to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties on the ground.

Later, Sobyanin reported the second drone shot down near the town of Pavlovsky Posad.

According to locals, the first explosion occurred around 3:40. It was quite powerful. In some houses, windows were shaking from the loud sound.

Also, footage of a drone being shot down over the region is posted on social media.

Watch more: Unknown UAVs attacked plant in Izhevsk, which produces "Tor" air defense system, radar and number of components for them. VIDEO