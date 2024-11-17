Unknown UAVs attacked plant in Izhevsk, which produces "Tor" air defense system, radar and number of components for them. VIDEO

On the night of 17 November, unidentified drones attacked the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to the head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, the UAV crashed on Lenin Street, where the Kupol machine-building plant is located.

One person was injured, Brechalov wrote. The man was hospitalized with a moderate head injury.

The address provided by Brechalov is the location of a factory where drones are manufactured.

7x7 notes that this is the first confirmed drone strike on Izhevsk.

See also Censor.NET: Drones attacked the Krymsk military airfield in Krasnodar region of Russia. VIDEO

Kupol plant: what is known?

A Soviet and Russian research and production enterprise located in Izhevsk (Udmurt Republic, Russia, 3 Pesochnaya St.), one of the largest enterprises of the Russian defense industry. It was established in 1957.

This company produces the Tor-M2E air defense system, as well as the Saman-M1 and Adjutant target-training systems[1], and provides service for them.

The company also produces gyroscopes, nanocomposites, particularly clean materials, equipment for nuclear power plants, oil production, and conveyor lines for distilleries.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in July 2023, the plant began production of Harpy-A1 attack drones using engines and components from China.

On 16 December 2022, the company was included in the EU sanctions lists because "the company is responsible for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, in particular for supplying weapons to the Russian Armed Forces, which are used in the attack on Ukraine". On a similar basis, the plant is included in the sanctions lists of the United States[5], Canada, Ukraine, and Switzerland