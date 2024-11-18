Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 722,440 people (+1560 per day), 9365 tanks, 20,586 artillery systems, 19059 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 722,440 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 722440 (+1560) people,

tanks - 9365 (+15) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 19059 (+38) units,

artillery systems - 20586 (+30) units,

MLRS - 1252 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 999 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19073 (+99),

cruise missiles - 2753 (+112),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29428 (+107) units,

special equipment - 3655 (+2).

