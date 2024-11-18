Strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 11, 68 injured

As of the morning of 18 November, the death toll from the Russian attack on Sumy on the evening of 17 November had risen to 11.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported to Suspilne by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

The number of people killed in Sumy as a result of the Russian missile attack on 17 November has risen to 11. As of 22.40, there were two children among them.

The number of wounded is up to 68. Ten of them are children. The State Emergency Service and Red Cross tents received 105 people.

As a reminder, on 17 November, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on an apartment building in Sumy. As of the evening of 17 November, 10 people were killed, including 2 children, and 51 people were injured, including 5 children. More than 400 people were evacuated.

18 and 19 November were declared Days of Mourning in Sumy.

