Russian attack on house in Sumy: 10 people are killed, including 2 children, 51 people are wounded, including 5 children. More than 400 people evacuated. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

More than 400 people have been evacuated from a house in Sumy, which was hit by a missile attack by the occupiers today, 17 November. We already know about 10 dead, including 2 children.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 400 people have been evacuated from the building in Sumy damaged by Russia... Unfortunately, there are victims: as of now, we have received information about 8 dead, including 2 children. Several dozens are wounded. The information is constantly being updated," the statement said.

It is noted that apartment-by-apartment visits to all high-rise buildings damaged by the strike are underway to find all the victims.



"We are deploying the points if Invincibility. Rescuers, police, and all other necessary services are on the spot to help people cope with their injuries and provide all the necessary support. The police are documenting the consequences of the war crime and accepting citizens' statements," Klymenko added.





Read more: Occupiers hit critical infrastructure of Sumy community with ballistic missiles: Three employees of enterprise were wounded (updated)

Updated information (as of 23:05)

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 10 people, including two children, were killed in the attack on a residential building in Sumy. 51 people were injured, including five children.

In addition, the windows of six ten-storey buildings were damaged and four cars were destroyed.















Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had launched a missile attack on a nine-storey building in Sumy, and that there were already dead and wounded.