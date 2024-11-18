Biden’s lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to Kursk region of Russia - AXIOS

US President Joe Biden's permission for Ukraine to use long-range US missiles concerns the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The decision was made 3 days ago.

AXIOS writes about this, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

As the source of the publication explains, the decision was made in order to prevent North Korea from sending even more troops to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

"U.S. officials hope that if North Korean troops in Kursk are attacked, Pyongyang may reconsider its decision to send troops to Russia, and the Russian counterattack in Kursk will fail," AXIOS adds.

Meanwhile, John Hardy, deputy director of the Foundation "for Defense of Democracies" (FDD) Russia programme, is convinced that the authorisation to use long-range weapons should not be limited to Kursk region, as hitting high-priority targets throughout Russia could put Kyiv in a better position during potential negotiations. In particular, this could force Moscow to impose a moratorium on strikes on critical energy infrastructure.

As reported, the day before, the NYT reported that Biden had allowed Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory. In turn, CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.