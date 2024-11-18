ENG
Marines from 37th Brigade capture and clear occupiers’ position in Kurakhove sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 37th SBMI captured and cleared the occupiers' position in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Marines of the 1st Battalion of the 37th SBMI with the fire support of a large-calibre machine gun of the American armoured vehicle Oshkosh M-ATV are storming the enemy's positions in the Kurakhove direction. The Oshkosh fiercely works the dugout with Russian soldiers, the Marines conduct a mop-up operation, and then the armoured vehicle puts the final point in the operation. The outskirts of the village of Hihant, Donetsk region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

