Marines in armored vehicle drove into village in Kursk region and caught two Russian army soldiers in barn. VIDEO

Ukrainian marines captured two Russian soldiers who were caught in a barn in a rural courtyard in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.

"Kursk region. Marines of the 501st separate marine battalion are working," the commentary to the video reads.

