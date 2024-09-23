Marines in armored vehicle drove into village in Kursk region and caught two Russian army soldiers in barn. VIDEO
Ukrainian marines captured two Russian soldiers who were caught in a barn in a rural courtyard in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.
"Kursk region. Marines of the 501st separate marine battalion are working," the commentary to the video reads.
