Border guards destroyed enemy’s hideouts, personnel and firing positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Hart" brigade conducted a complex attack on a number of occupiers' strongholds in the Vovchansk direction. The enemy's hideouts, personnel and firing positions were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

