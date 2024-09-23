Border guards destroyed enemy’s hideouts, personnel and firing positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Hart" brigade conducted a complex attack on a number of occupiers' strongholds in the Vovchansk direction. The enemy's hideouts, personnel and firing positions were destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password