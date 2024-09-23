ENG
Border guards destroyed enemy’s hideouts, personnel and firing positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Hart" brigade conducted a complex attack on a number of occupiers' strongholds in the Vovchansk direction. The enemy's hideouts, personnel and firing positions were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

They were going to cross Tisza on rubber boat: 4 men were detained 50 meters from state border - SBGS. VIDEO

