They were going to cross Tisza on rubber boat: 4 men were detained 50 meters from state border - SBGS. VIDEO

At night, Ukrainian border guards detained four men who were planning to cross the Tisza River to get to Hungary.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, to be less visible, the men moved out at night: they took a boat and moved towards the border, where they were detained.

One of them paid $12,000 to the smugglers, another paid $4,000, with $7,000 to be paid later; two more agreed to pay $11,000 if they could get to the territory of the neighbouring country alive.

The detainees were two residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region, one resident of Kyiv region and one resident of Kharkiv region.

The "boaters" were taken to the border guard unit to draw up administrative reports and clarify all the circumstances of the offence.

The SBGS reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have found the bodies of 41 drowned people on both banks of the Tisza, where the border with Hungary and Romania runs.

