Kamikaze drone of border guards attacks occupier riding motorcycle. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Pomsta" border brigade of the Phoenix airborne assault rifle unit, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, are tirelessly destroying the occupiers in Luhansk region.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed an occupant's motorcycle, 2 trucks, 2 ammunition depots and 2 enemy hideouts.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

