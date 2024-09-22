Hand of occupier drags liquidated Russian invader into dugout. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv sector attacked the Russian invaders with precision drone attacks.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel .
