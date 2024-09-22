Tower of enemy’s armored vehicles was torn off by explosion, and enemy’s assault was repulsed. VIDEO
Another attempt by the enemy to storm Ukrainian positions was stopped. The enemy used large numbers of manpower with the support of heavy equipment. However, the joint work of artillerymen and FPV drone operators prevented the occupiers from achieving their goals.
The soldiers of the 3rd Svoboda Battalion of the Rubizh National Guard Brigade have successfully repelled the enemy's assault, Censor.NET reports.
"First, tanks and armoured personnel carriers were destroyed. And then we started to eliminate the damaged equipment and frightened infantry who were fleeing from the place of deployment," the soldiers said.
