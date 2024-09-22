Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy’s manpower by dropping ammunition from UAVs and with help of kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 4th battalion of the 101st separate brigade of the General Staff Guard named after Colonel-General Hennadii Vorobiov eliminated the enemy's manpower.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
