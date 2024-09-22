Air defense of 12th "Azov" Brigade destroyed Russian drones with FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine showed how they destroy Russian drones. The list of destroyed Russian UAVs includes Orlans, Zalas, Supercam, and a rare drone, Molniya-1.

The video was published by Azov 's press service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy 'wings' fly at an altitude of 1 to 5 km. Azov air defenders hone their skills every day to shoot down difficult targets and protect artillery and rear areas," the soldiers wrote.

"Depriving the occupiers of 'eyes' means protecting the personnel and equipment of the Defence Forces from danger, saving the lives and health of the defenders," the publication added.

