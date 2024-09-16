Border guards destroy enemy ground reconnaissance station, ammunition depots in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs and mortar crews of the "Hart" brigade conducted a series of attacks on enemy positions in the Vovchansk direction. A ground reconnaissance station was destroyed. Enemy personnel concentrations and ammunition depots were also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

