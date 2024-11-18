ENG
Explosion occurred in Odesa. Air Force reported launching ballistic missiles at city

On the afternoon of 18 November 2024, an explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported in the telegram channel of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET informs.

"An explosion was heard in the city!" he said.

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched ballistic missiles at Odesa.

