As result of enemy attack, energy infrastructure of Odesa was damaged, there are interruptions in supply of heat, water and electricity. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 November, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region. They targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

As a result of the attack, there are interruptions in the supply of heat, water, and electricity in the region. Emergency power cuts are being implemented on the instructions of Ukrenergo. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are operating using generators.

"All authorized services are working to repair the damage. At the moment, specialists are taking all possible measures to restore heat and water supply within a few hours. Power engineers are continuously working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the statement said.

Kiper also noted that 445 resilience points have already been deployed in the region. Another 357 will be opened if necessary.

In Odesa, all-electric transport in the city is not working, and some districts have no electricity supply, Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said.

"As a result of the shelling, three private houses caught fire, and four other houses were partially destroyed. According to preliminary information, one teenager was injured," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.



















Massive attack on Ukraine on 17 November 2024

As reported, on the morning of 17 November, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the power system.

For example, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne region.

The Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Infrastructure was hit, and hospitals switched to generators.

According to DTEK, the attacks severely damaged the equipment at its thermal power plants. This is the eighth large-scale attack on the company's energy facilities this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 190 times.

In the forests of Mukachevo and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia region, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs fell outside settlements.

The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Several railway sections in the south, west, and north-east of Ukraine were cut off due to massive hostile shelling. Two railway workers were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 7 Shaheds and two cruise missiles, damaged a house and a power line, and set fire to forest litter.