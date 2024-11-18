Russian strike on Odesa: medics and police among those killed, number of wounded rises to 39 (updated). PHOTOS

A Russian missile strike on the center of Odesa killed 8 people, including doctors, police officers, and ordinary civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 39 people were injured, including 4 children aged 7, 10 and two 11 years old. The children were hospitalized in moderate condition. There are also 30 adults in hospitals, three of whom are in extremely serious condition.

"Our doctors are doing everything possible and impossible to save everyone's life and health. Other victims were treated on the spot.

All relevant emergency services are working and providing assistance. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another terrorist act of Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," Kiper informs.

Subsequently, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov noted that the enemy attack damaged residential buildings, administrative buildings, an educational institution, and cars. The consequences of the missile attack are being assessed.

"The 23 injured are being treated in Odesa city hospitals," he said.

Shelling of Odesa on November 18

On November 18, Russian invaders fired a missile at Odesa. As a result of the shelling, 8 people were killed and about 20 wounded.