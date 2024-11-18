Russians strike again in Sumy, power outage in city - RMA

On the night of 18 November, Russian troops launched the second missile attack on Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

"Today at 00.10 am, the enemy launched a missile attack (probably with a ballistic missile) on the critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy. Currently, the city has lost power. Emergency services are working. The consequences of the strike are being established," the RMA wrote.

As a reminder, on the evening of 17 November, the Russian army attacked a house in Sumy, killing 10 people, including 2 children, and injuring 51 people, including 5 children. More than 400 people were evacuated

