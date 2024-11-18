Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó commented on the US authorization for Ukraine to strike at Russian territory, saying that it threatens to expand the war to a global scale.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The pro-war mainstream has made a last, desperate attack on the new reality. These forces do not even seem to be trying to avoid the worst: the expansion of the war in Ukraine to a global scale," Sijjarto said.

According to him, the US election results, which were won by Donald Trump, create a new political reality.

"The people are calling for peace, but the hawkish politicians removed from power refuse to take the will of the people into account. This is not only undemocratic, but also extremely dangerous," he said.

Read more: Corruption could be major obstacle to Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction - US inspectors report

Authorization for strikes on Russian territory

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's authorization to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.