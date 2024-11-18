Duda: Scholz’s conversation with Putin was mistake

Polish President Andrzej Duda condemned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"I doubt that the conversation between the German Chancellor and Putin was coordinated with the allies. Russia is brutally attacking Ukraine, and one of the leaders of European countries with strong economies is negotiating with the aggressor. I think this is a mistake," the Polish leader said.

Duda also welcomed Biden's decision to lift restrictions on the use of ATACMS missiles in Russia.

"I welcomed Joe Biden's decision with pleasure. It was very necessary and it is good that it was made. Russia clearly sees that Ukraine receives support from Western countries," the Polish president summarized.

Read more: Helsing drones are not mini-Taurus, - German Defense Ministry