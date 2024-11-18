ENG
News War
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: Enemy launched GAB

У Харкові пролунали вибухи 18 листопада

On the afternoon of November 18, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions were heard in the city - the enemy launched a GAB towards the city. Be careful!" - he wrote.

"'Launching of guided aerial bombs by tactical aviation in Kharkiv region', the Air Force Command clarified at 3:22 pm.

Also, as of 3:50 p.m., there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.

