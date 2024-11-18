Ruscists shell Kostiantynivka and Siversk in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 2 wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled the north of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery, killing 2 people and wounding 2. Two high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged.

"Russians killed another person in Siversk today - the city also came under artillery fire," the head of the region added.

