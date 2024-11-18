Ruscists shell Kostiantynivka and Siversk in Donetsk region: 3 killed, 2 wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops shelled the north of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.
This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery, killing 2 people and wounding 2. Two high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged.
"Russians killed another person in Siversk today - the city also came under artillery fire," the head of the region added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password