Enemy attacked Odesa: 10 killed and 39 wounded, some seriously. VIDEO

On the afternoon of 18 November 2024, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Odesa. There were casualties and injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, was damaged.

"In Odesa, Russians killed people with a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure. The Russian killers no longer even hide their intentions," the head of the OP Andrii Yermak wrote.

Victims of an enemy attack

According to Kiper, the preliminary figures for the Russian attack in Odesa are 8 dead and 18 wounded. One child is among the injured. Four people are in serious condition.

The injured are being provided with the necessary medical care

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an explosion occurred in Odesa. The Air Force informed about the launch of ballistic missiles on the city.

Updated information

As of 2:48 p.m., the RMA reported 10 dead.

"The death toll from the missile attack on Odesa has increased to 10, including seven police officers, a medic and two local residents," the statement said.

As a reminder, the number of wounded has increased to 39 according to the RMA.

Russian attack on Odesa region on 17 November

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two districts in Odesa region remain without electricity supply. Water supply is gradually being restored in Odesa.

As a reminder, on the night of 17 November 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the energy sector facilities of Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs. The energy infrastructure in Odesa region was damaged, there were interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity, two people were killed and a teenager was injured.