White House on US response to Russia’s escalation of war: If circumstances change, we change in response

Russia has attracted North Korean troops and intensified shelling of Ukraine over the past day, which is a "large-scale escalation" of the war.

This was stated by US Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer during a conversation with journalists, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

The official refused to comment on media reports that the United States had allowed Ukraine to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory using American ATACMS.

At the same time, he said that the United States continues to make "strategic decisions based on the situation on the battlefield, including the significant escalation by Russia in recent days and weeks, which includes the deployment of North Korean forces on its territory. The United States has been clear that it will respond to that."

"If circumstances evolve and change, we evolve and change in response so that Ukrainians can continue to defend their territory and sovereignty," said Feiner.

He also rejected Kremlin accusations that the possible authorization of strikes deep into Russia is an escalation on the part of the U.S. Feiner emphasized that "the fire was lit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

"Russia has been waging a war of aggression across a sovereign border in Ukraine and continues to do so. In addition to the use of North Korean troops, there has been a large-scale escalation of air attacks on infrastructure across Ukraine over the past 24 hours. So I would like to ask Russia this question - who is adding fuel to the fire? I don't think it's the Ukrainians," said the Deputy National Security Advisor.