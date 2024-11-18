Thanks to DELTA combat system, enemy equipment worth $15 billion was destroyed, - Umierov

Thanks to the DELTA combat system, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than $15 billion worth of Russian equipment.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

The head of the defense ministry noted that DELTA provides a technological advantage to the Armed Forces.

"This is an innovative situational awareness system. It meets NATO standards and helps our military coordinate on the battlefield and destroy enemy equipment. The key capabilities of DELTA are video analysis of the battlefield for detailed analysis and planning of operations, real-time integration with various messengers and collection and analysis of information from various sources of situational awareness.

As for DELTA's achievements, more than $15 billion worth of various enemy equipment has been destroyed," Umierov emphasized.

