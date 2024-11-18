Air raid alert sounded across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K (updated)

On November 18, 2024, in the evening, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff.

Do not ignore the air alert!" the message reads.

All clear signal was given after 22 minutes