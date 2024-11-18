ENG
Russians shell village near Kharkiv: two wounded (updated)

Наслідки обстрілів Харківської області 11 жовтня

On the evening of November 18, Russian troops shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kharkiv district, injuring a man and a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Around 16:00, the Russian military fired on the village of Tokarivka, Kharkiv district. As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old man was injured," the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to a medical facility with an blast chest injury.

UPDATE.

Later, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office added: "The number of victims has increased to 2 people. A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries.

As a reminder, on November 17, Russian troops shelled the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The shelling killed a 61-year-old woman. A man of 84 years old was wounded.

