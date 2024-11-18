Russian strike on Odesa: number of wounded increased to 47. Day of mourning is declared tomorrow. PHOTOS

As a result of today's Russian shelling in Odesa, 47 people have been wounded, elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another black day in the history of Odesa. Non-humans are shooting at our Mother, killing our people, trying to turn off the lights and leave us without heat. The number of wounded is now 47," he said.

The response to the aftermath of the enemy strike is underway, and the fight for the lives and health of the injured continues in hospitals.

"In connection with the death of 10 people, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa and the region tomorrow, 19 November. I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones...", Kiper added.

Read more: DTEK: Energy workers have powered up critical infrastructure in southern Odesa, water and heat should be available by end of day









