Current US President Joe Biden said that the United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He said this in his opening remarks at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Everyone around this table, in my opinion, should as well. We must all work to end the conflicts and crises that undermine progress to improve security around the world," the White House chief said.

The G20 summit began on Monday, November 18. During the two-day meeting, the leaders will discuss, among other things, the war in Ukraine, international security, trade and climate change.

US Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Feiner said that the US will insist that the communiqué issued after the G20 summit includes "strong language on Ukraine."

He also noted that, unlike the G7, which brings together like-minded countries, the G20 includes adversaries, including Russia. It is noted that the Russian Foreign Minister is attending the G20 summit in Brazil.

The day before, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that current US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles.

