Biden administration plans to continue providing new aid packages to Ukraine - White House

The administration of current US President Joe Biden plans to announce new support packages for Ukraine in the near future.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre

"Yesterday we announced that we are allocating another aid package, and we will continue to provide this assistance," Jean-Pierre said.

She added that the current US administration "wants to make sure that Ukrainians have what they need on the battlefield to repel Russian aggression."

As a reminder, on Wednesday, November 20, the United States announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine. It includes ammunition for HIMARS systems and Javelin anti-tank systems.

