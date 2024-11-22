Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 728,300 people (+1050 per day), 9,399 tanks, 20,736 artillery systems, and 19,156 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 728,300 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.11.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 728300 (+1050) people,
tanks - 9399 (+1) units
armoured combat vehicles - 19156 (+13) units
artillery systems - 20736 (+5) units,
MLRS - 1254 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 1004 (+1) units
aircraft - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19260 (+1),
cruise missiles - 2764 (+8),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 29777 (+32) units
special equipment - 3675 (+1)
